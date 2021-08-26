Situation on Polish-Belarusian border example of hybrid warfare

The waves of illegal migrants from the Middle East continue as they attempt to enter EU territory after having been flown into Belarus on the orders of the country’s President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Minsk is putting pressure on its neighbouring EU states, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania in an effort to force these countries to end their support for the Belarusian democratic opposition. Poland has begun the construction of a two and a half metres high fence on its border with Belarus to stop the flow of migrants.

„We will use reinforcing hooks and pulling ropes to strengthen the entire structure. The first stage of construction will take place along a 150-kilometre-long stretch,” said Major Marek Nabzdyjak, spokesman of the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Brigade.

„Its construction will seal the Polish-Belarusian border. We know that the goal of the Lukashenka regime is to create a migration crisis,” emphasised Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish Minister of Defence.

Belarus has been flying in migrants from the Middle East and the country’s security services have then aided the migrants to illegally cross into Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Experts say it’s an example of hybrid warfare, which aims to destabilize the countries that have been most active in aiding the Belarusian opposition.

Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Giczan has noted that the number of flights from Iraq to Belarus started to increase dramatically in July. Thousands of Iraqi immigrants are now coming to Belarus after receiving visas.„The Iraqis receive visas not from the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but from a company called Centerkurort, which is directly subordinated to the Board of Presidential Affairs,” he explained.

Then, as shown on the footage from the EU’s border agency FRONTEX, the migrants are escorted to the borders of Poland or Lithuania by Belarusian security officers and encouraged, or even forced, to cross it illegally. There were more than 3000 illegal crossings to Lithuania. That’s why NATO has decided to deploy a team to Lithuania, specialising in combating hybrid threats. Meanwhile, Poland is also strengthening its border.

The Polish President Andrzej Duda has stated that Belarus’s actions are a hybrid warfare, which aims to disrupt the functioning of the Baltic countries. Historian and expert on Eastern Affairs Grzegorz Kuczyński added that the Belarusian regime and the Belarusian KGB would not be able to carry out an operation on such a large scale without the help, and perhaps the inspiration, of Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the FSB.

The Polish government has offered to help the group of migrants camping out in front of the Polish border. However, Belarus denied the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Belarusian border.