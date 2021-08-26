You are here
At least 60 killed, 140 wounded in blasts near Kabul airport

There were at least two explosions in the vicinity of the airport in Kabul on Thursday, killing at least 60 people and wounding over a hundred, the Wall Street Journal reported.

US Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the explosion at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport was part of a complex attack resulting in casualties and that there was at least one other explosion at or near the Baron hotel close to the gate.


