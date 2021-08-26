Poland among countries in best epidemiological situation in Europe

The best epidemiological situation in the EU is currently in Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania as well as Slovakia and Hungary, according to the latest data published on Thursday by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

These countries are marked in green on the map of the EU agencies.

On the other hand, the states marked in red are, among others, Spain, Portugal, France, South and West Germany, Sweden, Bulgaria, Greece, Lithuania and Estonia.

The situation is slightly better (orange colour) in Italy, Austria, Croatia, Finland and Latvia.

Every Thursday, the ECDC publishes the updated version of the map. It is based on data reported by EU Member States to the European Supervisory System database.

When creating statistics, criteria such as the number of tests performed and the rate of tests with a positive result are taken into account.

Updated 🚦 maps are online!

These maps aim to support the @EUCouncil recommendation on travel measures in the EU during #COVID19 pandemic.

Color-blind friendly map in the next tweet.https://t.co/CcBVx6SBfD pic.twitter.com/ZvHlPmXOqw

— ECDC (@ECDC_EU) August 26, 2021