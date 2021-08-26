Poland declares support for Moldova’s EU aspirations

President Andrzej Duda has reaffirmed Poland’s support for Moldova’s EU aspirations during a joint conference with his moldovian counterpart, Maia Sandu.

He said he was glad that Moldova wanted to move “towards full sovereignty, democracy, towards Europe” and that he wants “the dream of Moldovan society to become a member of the European Union to come true.

“Therefore, we will support Moldova, both politically and elsewhere, if Moldova needs this support,” Duda said.

He promised Poland’s help in reforms that need to be made in the country. He emphasised that Poland can provide help in building an honest state, i.e. fighting corruption, creating important and necessary state institutions, selecting staff for state institutions so that the institutions function well and the economy functions.

The Polish president added that his dream is also for Moldova to become not only a partner, but also a member of the Three Seas Initiative, an infrastructure and energy cooperation project comprising 12 Central and Eastern European countries lying between the Black, Baltic and Adriatic seas.

“It is very important to develop our countries, to build a security zone in our part of Europe not only military security, but also energy security and digital security.”