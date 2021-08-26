Kielce to host biggest space and robotics event in Europe

Rover competitions on a a track with Martian-like surface, riddled with volcanic craters, combined with scientific and technological displays and lectures by representatives of global space agencies will take place online and at the Kielce University of Technology on September 10-12 as part of the European Rover Challenge (ERC 2021).

The ERC is the biggest space and robotics event in Europe, held annually in Poland since 2014.

At the track in Kielce, there will be two ERC competition formulas. This year’s arena of struggles for Martian robots is a track imitating the volcanic area of ​​Elysium Planitia, a broad plain on Mars. Parallel to the rovers competition, viewers will have the opportunity to take part in numerous lectures and workshops free of charge, divided into three thematic blocks: Mars, Moon and Earth.

The list of speakers that will take the floor during the event includes, among others, NASA’s deputy head Robert Cabana, Dr. Tanya Harrison, who for 13 years analysed photos sent by Mars rovers at NASA, and the former creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, Billy Almon. English-language lectures will be broadcast online and translated live. A detailed program of events is available on the website https://roverchallenge.eu

The European Rover Challenge is co-financed by the “Social Responsibility of Science” programme of the Ministry of Education and Science. One of the co-organisers of the event is the European Space Foundation.