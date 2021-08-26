President says some members of Polish judiciary are discredited

Marcin Obara/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said Poland’s judicial system still contains people with a compromising past dating back to communism.

The president made the claim during a press conference with Maia Sandu, the president of Moldova, during an official visit to the south-eastern European country.

He told reporters that one of the goals of a sweeping overhaul of the Polish justice system was “to remove people who were found to have a compromising communist past… like those who sentenced people to imprisonment under martial law” (imposed by Poland’s communist-era rulers – PAP).

“Such people should not be part of the Polish judicial system, nor in the Polish Supreme Court, and unfortunately they are still there,” Duda said.

The president, a former member of Law and Justice (PiS), the dominant party in Poland’s governing coalition, was reiterating similar claims by PiS leaders that the Polish justice system was ineffectively purged of members tainted by communism.

With this in mind, Duda added that Moldova should carry out a reform of the judiciary “as soon as possible” in order to remove discredited judges and prosecutors from its system.

The Polish president also reaffirmed Poland’s support for Moldova’s EU aspirations.

He said he was glad that Moldova wanted to move “towards full sovereignty, democracy, towards Europe” and that he wants “the dream of Moldovan society to become a member of the European Union to come true.

“Therefore, we will support Moldova, both politically and elsewhere, if Moldova needs this support,” Duda said.

The Polish president added that his dream is also for Moldova to become not only a partner, but also a member of the Three Seas Initiative, an infrastructure and energy cooperation project comprising 12 Central and Eastern European countries lying between the Black, Baltic and Adriatic seas.

“It is very important to develop our countries, to build a security zone in our part of Europe… not only military security, but also energy security… and digital security.”