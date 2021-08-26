Protests against persecutions of Poles in Belarus take place all over Poland

All across Poland, people took part in protests against the persecution of members of the Polish minority by the Lukashenka regime in Belarus. Some of them, like Irena Biernacka have been released and escaped to Poland, while Head of the Union of Poles in Belarus Angelika Borys and journalist Andrzej Poczobut are still in custody.

“I went to church, taught children Polish, took care of monuments, and for all this, I was arrested,” said Irena Biernacka, a member of the board of the Union of Poles in Belarus. She faced a sentence of 12 years in jail. However, she was released from custody thanks to the involvement of the Polish authorities.

The conditions in Belarusian jails are harsh. Ms Biernacka recalled that there was just a hole in the floor instead of a toilet. The jail mates shared one basin where they did all laundry, washing, and other chores.

“I’m not sure why they despise us so much. They simply despise us. I ask myself this question each day,” Ms Biernacka continued.

The Belarusian authorities accused members of the Union of Poles in Belarus of supporting Nazism and spreading international hatred. Many of them are jailed or detained. Head of the Union of Poles in Belarus Angelika Borys and journalist Andrzej Poczobut have been in custody for five months. Andrzej Poczobut will be imprisoned for the next three months, although no official charges have been filed.

“A true leader. He was jailed on more than one occasion, and yet he did not leave Belarus on the condition that he would never return. Instead, he stayed in prison, which is why he is tortured continuously by the regime,” said Alyaksandr Zarembiuk, the President of the “Belarus House in Warsaw” Foundation.

“In Belarus’ foreign policy, Lukashenka’s dictatorship continues to see Poles as hostages. It seeks to force the Polish government into making specific concessions by placing pressure on the Polish minority in the context of EU sanctions, among other things,” Andrzej Szabaciuk, PhD, Eastern Affairs Expert from the Catholic University of Lublin (KUL) explained.