Many killed and wounded in huge blasts near Kabul airport

There were at least two explosions in the vicinity of the airport in Kabul on Thursday, affecting an unknown number of people, Pentagon reported on Thursday.
US Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the explosion at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport was part of a complex attack resulting in casualties and that there was at least one other explosion at or near the Baron hotel close to the gate.
