Unique Carolingian denarii found in Northern Poland

During archaeological excavation in the vicinity of Biskupiec, Northern Poland, 13 denarii minted by the rulers of the Carolingian Dynasty in the 9th century, were discovered, the Museum in Ostróda reported on Tuesday. A few months earlier, a treasure of over a hundred Carolingian coins was discovered at the same site.

The remaining part of the early medieval treasure was discovered during the second stage of archaeological works carried out in August. This time it was the 12 denarii of Emperor Louis the Pious (814-840) and the denarius of King Charles the Bald (840-877).

Earlier, 118 silver coins and their fragments were discovered there. Currently, the collection has a total of 131 items. According to archaeologists, the findings are unique because it is the first Carolingian denarii treasure discovered in Poland. Until now, archaeologists have found only single coins from this period in Eastern Europe as these were minted in Western European mints.

Three Carolingian denarii were previously discovered in Janów Pomorski on the site of Truso, a Viking port and trade hub. Archaeologists associate the treasure from Biskupiec with the functioning of this emporium and the activity of the Vikings.

The newly obtained denarii will go to the Institute of Archeology and Ethnology of the Polish Academy of Sciences in Warsaw, where the main part of the treasury is already being investigated. Thanks to detailed typological and chronological analysis, it may be possible to establish, among others, which mints they come from.

The first pieces of the treasure were discovered in November last year, but until the completion of the first stage of archaeological work in the spring, the matter was kept secret. The discovery was made by members of the “Gryf” Detectorists Association, who notified appropriate services and archaeologists.