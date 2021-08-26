Poland ready to help migrants on Belarusian side of border: PM

Poland is ready to offer assistance to all people who have been stranded on the Belarusian side of the border, Mateusz Morawiecki, the country’s prime minister declared.

“We have prepared food, medicines, blankets and tents for the people… but we need the consent of the Belarusian authorities in order to deliver our aid,” PM Morawiecki told reporters on Thursday, adding that a humanitarian convoy was waiting for Belarus to approve its entrance into that country.

On Wednesday, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) decided that Poland must provide food, clothing, medical care and, if possible, temporary shelter to the group of migrants currently stranded on the Polish-Belarusian border.

The ECHR explained that “at the same time, this measure should not be understood as requiring that Poland or Latvia let the applicants enter their territories”.

“When a person enters Poland’s territory, all procedures are being conducted in a professional and humanitarian way. All people who managed to enter Poland have been taken care of in special, closed centres and were provided necessary assistance,” the Polish PM said referring to the ECHR statement.

The prime minister pointed out that it was Belarus who should first and foremost provide the migrants currently staying at its territory with help, as they were “invited by the Lukashenka regime to destabilise the situation in Poland and the European Union.”