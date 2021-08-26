Polish Black Hawks to help extinguish fires in the US

PZL Mielec will produce five Black Hawk helicopters, which will be modified to the Firehawk extinguishing version and handed over to the US services, Lockheed Martin the owner of the Mielec plant informed. According to the head of PZL Mielec, Janusz Zakręcki, the order will help maintain 1,700 jobs in the factory in Mielec and around 5,000 jobs in the local supply chain.

Lockheed Martin has informed the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that United Rotorcraft, a division of Air Methods Corporation, has awarded Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky with a contract to manufacture five new S-70 Black Hawk helicopters. “The collective order will be produced by PZL Mielec, a company that is part of Lockheed Martin,” Lockheed Martin stated.

“The Firehawk helicopter is rapidly becoming one of the most efficient and effective methods of aerial fire-fighting in California, by attacking and extinguishing fires before they get out of control,” United Rotorcraft head Larry Alexandre said in the Lockheed Martin press release.

The helicopters are to be delivered between 2022 and 2023. The state of Colorado will receive the first of the ordered machines.

“We are proud and delighted that the state of Colorado recognised the advantages of the Firehawk helicopter, which is a special fire-fighting version of our S-70 Black Hawk manufactured in Mielec. This machine is proving its durability, reliability and flexibility with an increasing number of customers operating it,” the head of PZL Mielec stressed.

To convert the Black Hawk helicopter to the Firehawk version, United Rotorcraft integrates a 3,785- litre external water tank system (1,000 US gallons), which is on the underbelly of the helicopter. Precision control allows pilots to discharge the required amount of water under pressure with high accuracy; Filling the tank, from a height of three metres above the water source, takes less than 60 seconds.

The Firehawk can transport up to 12 firefighters, providing medical care on board; it can also be adapted for search and rescue operations.