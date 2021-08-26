EC acknowledges NS2 not qualifying for derogation from gas directive

The European Commission (EC) told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that it acknowledged the judgment of the court in Düsseldorf, Germany, which ruled that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline cannot be considered completed and therefore does not qualify for the derogation under Art. 49a of the gas directive.

German court upholds the EU gas directive regarding NS2

see more

“The 2019 revised EU Gas Directive sets out the rules that apply to all gas pipelines connecting the European gas market with a third country. Article 49a of that Directive allows Member States to grant time-limited derogations from the provisions of the Gas Directive on interconnections with third countries completed by May 23, 2019,” Tim McPhie, the EC spokesman said.

The Higher National Court in Düsseldorf dismissed the complaint of the owner of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline against the negative decision of the German regulator regarding the derogation, i.e. exemption from the rules of operation regulated by the EU gas directive.

NS2 will not be used for blackmailing: deputy PM

see more

Pursuant to this directive, the derogation may apply to gas pipelines connecting third countries with the EU that were built by May 23, 2019. The German regulator BNetzA refused Nord Stream 2 AG a derogation for the gas pipeline on this basis. The owner of NS2 appealed against the decision to the court in Düsseldorf, which upheld the regulator’s decision.

The German court shared the company’s arguments, stating that Nord Stream 2, as a gas pipeline not built before the date of the revision of the gas directive coming into force, does not meet the basic condition for applying for a derogation.

The pipeline’s owner applied for a derogation from the rules of ownership unbundling, third-party access and the establishment of a transparent and cost-effective tariff regime.

The construction of the Russian-German gas pipeline is strongly opposed by Poland and the Baltic States. Critics of Nord Stream 2 indicate that the project would increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and extend the Kremlin’s influence over European politics. The project is supported by Germany, Austria and several other EU Member States.