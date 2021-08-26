Poland will support transformation of Moldova: official

“Moldova was very much affected by the pathologies of the oligarchic system, but it has embarked on reforms very energetically. Poland will support this transformation,” Jakub Kumoch, head of the Polish President’s International Policy Bureau declared on Thursday ahead of Andrzej Duda’s visit to this country. This support is to take the form of, among other things, expert assistance and investments in the country.

“In Moldova, pro-Western forces have won… they have almost a constitutional majority in the Moldovan parliament and promise far-reaching reforms. Reforms in a country that needs them. Moldova is statistically the poorest country in Europe, which was most affected by the pathologies of the oligarchic system,” Mr Kumoch pointed out.

“Poland wants to declare clearly that it will support the transformation of Moldova, together with its neighbors,” he stated before President Andrzej Duda left for a two-day visit to the country, where he will meet the country’s President and Prime Minister – Maia Sandu and Natalia Gavrilita, respectively. On Friday, Andrzej Duda will take part in the celebration of Moldovan Independence Day and will also meet the presidents of Romania and Ukraine.

Jakub Kumoch previously assessed that the President’s visit to Moldova is very important due to the “unexpected and impressive election victory of President Maia Sandu’s party.”

“In these elections, Moldova has strongly opted for a pro-European and pro-reform path,” he stressed and declared that Poland unequivocally supports the territorial integrity of Moldova as a unitary state.

“The success of the reforms of the new Moldovan government is really the key to solving the problems in the neighborhood. The point is for the Moldovan state to be fully operational and become a successful country,” Mr Kumoch emphasised.

“First of all, we are talking about expert assistance in reforms, as well as assistance in scholarships, training Moldovan state services, but we will also talk about investments,” he answered, when asked about the form of Polish support for reforms in the country.

“It all depends on the success of the reforms, the restoration of such elementary matters related to the judiciary or the rule of law. It is already happening, Moldova has embarked on reforms very energetically,” the official concluded.