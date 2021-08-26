Tokyo Paralympics: Poland gets bronze in powerlifting

Another day of paralympic games and another medal for Polish representatives. Justyna Kozdryk won a bronze medal in the powerlifting 45 kg category competition. She lifted a weight of 101 kilograms.

The powerlifter already had a medal at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing. Now she has repeated her success from China and has reached another paralympic podium in her career.

With her first attempt of the powerlifting competition, she lifted 93 kilograms, with her second she successfully lifted 95 kilograms. With her third, she lifted a barbell weighing 101 kilograms and advanced to second position on the leaderboard.

However, the Chinese competitor Zhe Cui managed to regain second place with her last attempt. The women’s competition in the 45 kg category was won by the Nigerian Latifat Tijani with a result of 107 kg.

This is the third medal for Poland at the games in Tokyo. Earlier, the cycling tandem Marcin Polak and the co-driver Michał Ładosz took 3rd place in the 4-kilometre track race and fencer Adam Castro won silver in the sabre tournament.