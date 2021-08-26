Poland reports 251 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, three deaths

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 251 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 234 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 371 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 374 recorded the day prior, including 47 patients on ventilators, against the total of 578 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 56,581 people are under quarantine. So far 2,656,507 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,982,397 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,569,412 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.