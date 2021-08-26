It is not clear if Crimean Platform is success: expert

“The creation of the Crimean Platform proves that the slogan from the nineteenth century ‘for our freedom and yours’ should be modernised, today we should say: ‘for our security and yours’,” Ukrainian political scientist, director of the World Policy Institute (WPI) in Kyiv Yevhen Mahda said in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

He added that there is no clear answer to the question whether Monday’s Crimean Platform summit was a success for Ukraine. The meeting “reminded the world of the problem of the occupation of Crimea, but in my opinion it is too early to say that holding the summit brought the mere fact of ‘de-occupation’ any closer,” the head of WPI emphasised.

“The fact that representatives of 46 countries and organisations were present in August, when Europe is going through the holiday season, is undoubtedly a success,” but there were no G7 leaders at the meeting, the expert stressed. “The opponent we have to face is powerful and many countries do not want to quarrel with him,” he said.

According to Mr Mahda, Russia has already reacted to the creation of the platform by influencing some countries’ non-participation in the summit, such as the Persian Gulf countries. Meanwhile Japan was represented only by the ambassador.

The expert welcomes the fact that a declaration was adopted after the summit, but wonders what the next steps will be. The declaration cannot oblige the countries of the EU or NATO to anything.

The head of WPI reminded that Moscow already expressed their discontent at the summit. “It is understandable, currently Russian law prohibits Russian citizens from denying the territorial integrity of the so-called present borders,” he pointed out.

“There are known contradictions between us, but the threat posed by Russia is understandable for millions of Ukrainians and millions of Poles,” the expert concluded.