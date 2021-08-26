COVID-19: 251 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 251 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,887,485 including 155,646 still active. The number of active cases increased from 155,599 yesterday.

The ministry also announced three new fatalities – two from COVID-19 alone and one from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,332.

According to the ministry, 56,581 people are quarantined and 2,656,507 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,646 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 35,982,397 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,569,412 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 47 out of 578 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 214,820,086 coronavirus cases, 4,477,539 deaths and 192,135,528 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 39,157,249, India has the second most with 32,558,530 cases and Brazil third with 20,645,537.