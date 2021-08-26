Poland’s evacuation mission from Afghanistan ends

Mateusz Morawiecki made the announcement during a joint press conference with Ambassador of Afghanistan to Poland Tahir Quadiry in Warsaw on Thursday.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki made the announcement during a joint press conference with Ambassador of Afghanistan to Poland Tahir Quadiry in Warsaw on Thursday.

“The operation started in June, when the situation in Afghanistan had begun to deteriorate,” Morawiecki said.

“At that time, we brought to Poland the first group of our collaborators, first interpreters, and people who had been cooperating with us for many years, as well as a group of Poles who had worked in Afghanistan for the international peace and stabilisation missions,” he added.

“Poland never leaves behind those who are in need,” Morawiecki said.

Michal Dworczyk, the PM’s Office head, added that Poland had helped other countries, including Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Germany, as well as international organisations, like, for instance, the International Olympic Committee or the International Monetary Fund, evacuate their people from Afghanistan.

“In all, Poland had operated 44 flights with over 1,100 people aboard, including 937 Afghan citizens who had been cooperating with Polish troops and diplomatic services over the last 20 years,” Dworczyk said.

According to Morawiecki, the last plane from Afghanistan should land in Warsaw Thursday morning.

After the United States withdrew most of its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban occupied much of the country. On August 15, they entered the capital of Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. Since then, EU and NATO countries have been in the process of evacuating their citizens and associates from Afghanistan.

The evacuation carried out by the Polish services was carried out by military planes from Kabul to Uzbekistan, from where the evacuees were transported to Poland by planes of the Polish national carrier PLL LOT.