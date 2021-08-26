Poland’s evacuation mission in Afghanistan ends on Thursday

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Thursday the end of the evacuation operation, which Poland has organised for its citizens and people who assisted the country in Afghanistan. There were a total of 44 flights, evacuating more than 1,100 people.

Mateusz Morawiecki made the announcement during a joint press conference with Michał Dworczyk, the head of his office and the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Poland Tahir Quadiry.

“The operation started in June, when the situation in Afghanistan began to deteriorate,” the Prime Minister said.

“At that time, we brought the first group of our collaborators to Poland. Translators and people who had been cooperating with us for many years, as well as a group of Poles who had worked in Afghanistan for the international peace and stabilisation missions,” he pointed out.

“Poland never leaves behind those who are in need,” the Prime Minister stressed.

“There were a total of 44 flights, more than 1,100 people were evacuated, of which 937 people are Afghan citizens,” Michał Dworczyk reported.

He stated, “the evacuees were people who might be in danger who expressed a wish to leave.”

“In addition to fulfilling our honorary commitment to people who have helped Poles over the last 20 years, we have helped citizens and governments of other countries – Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Germany, organisations such as the International Olympic Committee, the International Monetary Fund and other international organisations that have turned to us for help,” the Minister stressed.

Afghanistan’s ambassador to Poland, Tahir Quadiry, emphasised that evacuated people are “the best people in his country.”

“They will make a great contribution to the Polish economy, and when the situation in Afghanistan changes, when their security is assured, they will return to their country,” he pointed out.

“We are devastated by the situation [in Afghanistan], but in this situation the feeling that we have such wonderful friends gives us hope and strength. We are convinced that Poles are part of our DNA. We will never give in to the tyranny imposed on us… We will rise as a united nation and we will regain freedom,” the ambassador stressed.

During the conference, Mr Qaderi also handed over an open letter to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in which he expressed his gratitude to Poland and Poles.

After the United States withdrew most of its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban occupied much of the country. On August 15, they entered the capital of Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. Since then, EU and NATO countries have been in the process of evacuating their citizens and associates from Afghanistan.

The evacuation performed by the Polish services was carried out by military planes from Kabul to Uzbekistan, from where the evacuees were transported to Poland by Polish national carrier PLL LOT planes.