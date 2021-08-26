Majority of Poles against accepting refugees: survey

Nearly 55 percent of Poles believe that Poland should not accept refugees and migrants, according to a poll conducted by IBRIS for commercial broadcaster Polsat, published on Wednesday. Over 38 percent of respondents were in favour of their admission.

The poll asked two questions. The first was, “should Poland admit migrants and refugees?,” 33.8 percent of those surveyed answered “rather not” and 21.1 percent of respondents answered “definitely not”. That equates to nearly 55 percent of Poles being against accepting migrants or refugees.

From those surveyed 30.9 percent answered that Poland “rather should” let these people in and 7.4 percent of surveyed people said that Poland “definitely should” admit them, which means that over 38 percent of respondents were in favour of welcoming the people stranded on the Belarusian border. Around 7 percent of respondents had no definitive opinion on this issue.

The respondents were also asked a question about building a wall on the Polish-Belarusian border. “Opinions about the border wall are divided, with a slight advantage of support for the idea of ​​construction (47.4 percent). Men (59 percent), people with lower education and those living in villages and smaller towns have radical attitudes,” Polsat News wrote.

From those surveyed 21.1 percent definitely opposed building the wall, and 22.3 percent rather opposed building it. There were 9.2 percent who did not have an opinion on the matter.