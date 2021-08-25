United Right leads latest election poll

Poland’s governing United Right coalition would come first, if elections were held this Sunday, the latest IBRiS survey for private TV broadcaster Polsat shows.

The United Right would get 35 percent of the vote, up by 2 percentage points from the previous poll conducted in June, before the Agreement party left Poland’s ruling coalition, according to the poll carried out on August 24.

The Civic Coalition (KO), the main opposition group, would come second with 24 percent, up 7 percentage points from June survey, while the former television star Szymon Holownia’s Poland 2050 party would take 12 percent of votes, down 5 percentage points.

The Left and the right-wing Confederation would also cross the 5-percent parliamentary threshold with 8 percent and 7 percent respectively.

The Polish People’s Party (PSL), backed by 4 percent of respondents, would fail to win parliamentary seats.

The declared turnout stood at 46 percent.