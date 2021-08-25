Polish, Uzbek Presidents discuss Afghanistan and COVID-19

President Andrzej Duda talked with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev about the situation in Afghanistan, the Head of the Presidential International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch and Mr Mirziyoyev’s press service wrote on Twitter.

In a telephone conversation with the President of Poland, the sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region in the context of the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.#Mirziyoyev @prezydentpl #LeadersDialogue #AndrzejDuda #cooperation pic.twitter.com/CnDJ7EbdDI

“The president also thanked Uzbekistan for help and solidarity in the evacuation of our people from Kabul and announced Polish aid for Uzbekistan in the fight against COVID-19,” added Jakub Kumoch.

On Wednesday, the Polish government will end the evacuation of Polish citizens and Afghans, who in the past cooperated, among others, with the Polish Military Contingent, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Kabul and non-governmental organisations. There were also people on board of multiple Polish planes, whom our allied countries asked to take.

For the purpose of the evacuation, the Uzbek authorities made the international airport in Navoi available to Poland. There the layover from Afghanistan to Poland took place.