Poland starts putting up fence along border with Belarus

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

The Polish army has begun building a three-metre high fence along the Polish-Belarusian border, Poland’s defence minister said on Wednesday.

The fence starting near Zubrzyca Wielka in the eastern Podlaskie province is to be about 180 km long and secure the land section of the border.

“The fence will tighten the border and will make attempts to illegally cross it much more difficult,” Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a Tuesday press conference that the construction work will take several weeks.

“For the very beginning, we will secure the section which is the easiest to illegally cross and the most difficult to supervise, that is, the land section, which constitutes around 180 – 190 kilometres of our 418-kilometre-long border with Belarus,” Morawiecki said at the time.

A group of 24 migrants have been camped for over two weeks near the village of Usnarz Górny on the Belarusian side of the Polish-Belarusian border. The group do not want to remain in Belarus but Poland has refused them entry.