Celebrate birthday of Columbus, a… Polish acclaimed explorer?

The famous explorer and North American discoverer Christopher Columbus was born probably between August 25 and October 31 of 1451. One of the most intriguing hypothesis states that he was a descendant of the Polish king of the Jagiellonian dynasty, Władysław III of Varna.

A Portuguese historian Manuel da Silva Rosa has spent 20 years researching the life of Christopher Columbus. In his opinion, the real name of the traveller was Segismundo Henriques and he was the son of King Władysław III, who did not die in the Battle of Varna, but fled the battlefield and settled in Madeira under the name of Henrique Alemão, (English: Henry of Germany).

“At some point in his life, Columbus moved to Madeira, exactly where the mysterious knight’s palace, the one of Henrique Alemão, was located. Columbus not only married an aristocrat, but also communicated freely with the king of Portugal, which could hint at the royal connections of the explorer,” said Rosa.

“Furthermore, he used to cover his letters with a monogram with the letter S. It is known that the son of Henryk the German was named Segismundo or Zygmunt, the name that appears among the Jagiellonians frequently. Final evidence could be provided by comparative DNA tests, for which, however, the Sanguszko princes, the living descendants of the Jagiellonians, did not allow,” the historian stated.

In recent decades, Columbus has been attributed to a variety of origins. Some historians claimed that he did not come from Italy, but from Majorca, Corsica or Spanish Galicia.

Manuel da Silva Rosa goes even further in his theory, saying that he has found evidence that Columbus’s will of 1498 was forged 80 years after his death. In his will, Columbus writes that he was born in Genoa, but according to Rosa, the document was forged by a family named Colombo who wanted to take over the inheritance of the famous explorer.