Belarusian services say migrants on border are on Belarusian side

Border guards have cordoned off the camp on the Polish side while Belarusian services are guarding them on the Belarusian side.

Artur Reszko/PAP

The Belarusian border service has confirmed in an official letter to their Polish counterparts that migrants stranded on the border of the countries are on Belarusian territory, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, Anna Michalska has told PAP.

A group of refugees have been trapped on the border near the Polish village of Usnarz Górny for over two weeks with little shelter, food and water, and with only rudimentary toilet facilities.

Michalska said that the Belarusian border guard service wrote that they “were taking steps to prevent this group from crossing the border from Belarus to Poland.”

She added that the Polish Border Guard had appealed to the Belarusian services to remove the migrants from the site.

“Some of the people were taken away, including women and children, and those who remained… did not want to leave the encampment,” she said.

Michalska also said that the group still camping on the border has been provided with food.