Afghan evacuees thank Poland for helping hand

The 12th plane with Afghan evacuees who cooperated with the Polish and allied countries’ soldiers has already arrived in Poland. EU and NATO states are evacuating their citizens and associates after the Taliban has taken a large part of Afghanistan, including its capital Kabul, following the US military withdrawal from that country.

“The situation in Afghanistan is bad. Nobody expected radicals to return. I thank Poland for we were taken away from there, for your kindness. We were treated very well,” one of the evacuated women told the TVP Info channel.

Pictures of the crowd striving for being evacuated from the Kabul airport will remain with the refugees forever.

“My brother once worked with Poles and Lithuanians. The whole world is reaching out to Afghanistan and helping us (…) Thank you for everything,” said another refugee.

Bix Aliu, the chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy to Warsaw, thanked Poland for “the heroic evacuation of over 700 people from Kabul, including Afghan associates and their families,” as well as for the country’s involvement in transporting the NATO and EU co-workers to the safe places.

“We are committed to continuing to help Afghans in need,” Mr Aliu wrote on Twitter.

The first plane with people evacuated from Afghanistan landed in Warsaw on August 18. Eventually, all six Polish citizens who turned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and several hundred Afghan associates of the Polish services arrived in Poland on board a dozen or so planes.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that more than 70,700 people had been evacuated from the Kabul airport in the last 10 days. He announced that the US is on track to complete the action before the end of the month. August 31 was set as the cut-off date by the Taliban, who did not agree to prolong the evacuation.