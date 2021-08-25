Pupils to return to school next week under sanitary rules

Next week, on September 1, children will return to school after the summer holidays. However, teachers are already at work, working on a safe return of their students to schools.

The Ministry of Education and Science has allocated EUR 22 million for additional safety measures at schools. All schools are returning to stationary teaching. However, sanitary restrictions are still in force.

The return of children to schools will most likely cause a rise in the number of new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry has said and appealed to parents to vaccinate their children before the school year starts. However, in recent weeks the number of people registering for vaccination fell dramatically.

“We are hoping that we will return to vaccinating, all the more so as vaccinations at schools will be available for children as well as for their parents,” said Wojciech Andruszkiewicz, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

“The Ministry is expecting a peak in the number of infections at the turn of September and October. It has not ruled out restoring coronavirus restrictions in districts with high numbers of infections. A crucial role will be the number of vaccinated residents,” he continued.

“The vaccination rate in a given region will be a crucial parameter, which will tell us about the risk, firstly, of how many infections, and secondly, about the capacity of the local infrastructure,” Adam Niedzielski, the Minister of Health emphasised.