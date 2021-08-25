NATO sends team to Lithuania to counter hybrid threats

Due to illegal migration from Belarus, the North Atlantic Council, a political decision-making body of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), unanimously decided on Wednesday to send a team to Lithuania to combat hybrid threats,” the Lithuanian ministries of defence and foreign affairs announced.

“Let’s be honest, the situation Lithuania is facing is not a migration crisis. This is a well-organised, cynical, hybrid operation that Lukashenka is carrying out in retaliation for Lithuania’s support for Belarusians fighting for the democratic future of their country,” said Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs. He “thanked allies for their political support, solidarity and practical support in the fight against unprecedented migratory flows to Lithuania across the Belarusian border.”

“The arrival of the NATO team is important not only in solving problems caused by hybrid aggression. It demonstrates that we are not alone in this fight. We have allies with whom we work closely, and we can rely on them in critical situations,” said Arvydas Anušauskas, the Lithuanian Minister of Defense. He announced that the NATO team would arrive at the beginning of September.

Mr Anušauskas pointed out that “the launch of the team for combating hybrid threats shows that the allies are responsibly assessing the geopolitical context of Lithuania and are preparing for a possible incident.”

The problem of illegal migration from Belarus to Lithuania intensified at the end of May. The total number of people who illegally crossed the Lithuanian-Belarusian border this year is almost 4,200 compared to 81 detained migrants in 2020. On Tuesday alone, border guards turned back two illegal migrants. For several weeks now, the Lithuanian authorities have been “returning migrants”. It is estimated that more than 1,500 people have not been admitted to the country.