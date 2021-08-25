US expresses appreciation for Poland’s evacuation efforts

Marcin Obara/PAP

The Chargé d’Affaires at the US embassy in Warsaw said on Wednesday that the US was grateful for the “heroic evacuation” of over 700 people from Kabul by Poland.

Writing on Twitter Bix Aliu also expressed gratitude to Poland on behalf of Nato and other allies.

“We are united by our commitment to continue helping Afghans in need,” Bix Aliu wrote in his Twitter post.

Poland has organised a number of flights from the Afghan capital, taking out, along with its own citizens, Afghans who worked with Poles and other nationalities.