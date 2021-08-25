Polish fencer takes silver at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Adrian Castro won silver in the sabre tournament at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. This is the second medal for Poland during the ongoing event.

In the final, the Polish fencer lost to Yanke Feng from China 11:15.

In Wednesday’s struggle, Castro performed splendidly from the very beginning. He won five out of six group matches, suffering the only defeat against the Greek Panagiotis Trainrafyllou. However, he took revenge on him in the semi-finals, winning 15:9.

This is the second medal for Poland during the event in Tokyo. Earlier, the cycling tandem Marcin Polak and the co-driver Michał Ładosz took 3rd place in the 4-kilometre track race.

In the previous Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Poland won 39 medals. One of them was taken by Castro, who defeated his compatriot Grzegorz Pluta in a duel for bronze.