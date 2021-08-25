Beer giant Żubr to help Biebrza National Park buy land for conservation work

The Żubr beer brand, which is named after one of Europe’s most endangered animals, the bison, has teamed up with the authorities of the Biebrza National Park on a long-term cooperation project aimed at recovering plots of land critical for endangered animal species.

A Polish beer brand has joined forces with Poland’s largest National Park to help protect endangered species by helping to buy land for the park to carry out conservation work.

Around 40 percent of the Pak’s land does not belong to it, but to private owners, meaning park staff cannot conduct conservation activities there.

The activities in the Biebrza National Park are part of the beer brand’s mission to support wildlife by reinvesting some of its profits in nature conservation.Żubr

An important area of nature on the map of Europe, the Biebrza National Park contains one of the last valleys in Europe not destroyed by man and approximately 500 million cubic metres of water in the Biebrza wetlands, which are also home to several species of Europe’s protected birds.

Włodzimierz Wróblewski, deputy director of the Biebrza National Park said: “The protection of habitats is the most effective measure for nature, and not the protection of species.

“The protection of habitats is critical for an endangered species of bird to remain in the given area. Because it not only nests there, but also feeds, brings its chicks to water and rests during migration.