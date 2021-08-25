Majority of Poles wake up and smell coffee

A new study conducted by the Biostat Research and Development Center has revealed that Poles drink coffee not only to increase concentration or get some energy but also that it is a morning ritual which they cannot imagine starting the day without.

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world. It effectively adds energy, improves concentration, lowers stress levels, regulates blood pressure, reduces the risk of diabetes, depression and certain cancers, and also accelerates fat burning. According to the recently published results of a new study carried out by the Biostat Research and Development Center, most Poles drink coffee.

The study revealed that Poles drink coffee in the morning. As much as 90 percent of respondents declared they drink their first cup before noon. Every third Pole admits to drinking coffee right after waking up. One in five Poles choose to drink it black to accompany their breakfast. Among those who drink coffee less often (up to 3 times a week), the afternoon is the most typical time of the day for a coffee break.

The results of the survey show that the stimulating properties of coffee constitute the main motivation behind drinking coffee. However, for more than half of the respondents, coffee is also a source of pleasure, and 73 percent of respondents agreed with the statement that coffee improves their mood. According to 40 percent of study participants, coffee is an inseparable element of social meetings.

Poles are traditionalists when it comes to drinking coffee. About one third of the respondents drink brewed coffee, slightly less drink instant coffee, and more than one in five drink coffee from an espresso machine every day. Interestingly, Poles rarely drink coffee without additives. Cow’s milk and / or sugar are used by more than half the respondents. Only 16 percent do not add anything.

Two out of three respondents agreed with the statement that coffee tastes best at home. Only one in every five Poles goes to a coffee shop for their coffee.