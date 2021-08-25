Belarus refuses to allow Polish humanitarian aid for migrants – PM

Artur Reszko/PAP

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that the Belarusian authorities have refused to accept Polish humanitarian aid for migrants trapped in an area between the Polish and Belarusian borders.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, speaking in the central town of Komorow on Wednesday, said: “Indeed… to our amazement, there has been a complete refusal to accept Polish support for humanitarian purposes. These are people who are on the territory of Belarus, so Belarus is fully responsible for them.”

The Polish government said that it would provide aid, including tents and sleeping bags, to the migrants who have been encamped on the Polish-Belarusian border for over two weeks, if it got permission from the Belarusian authorities.

“Knowing that the people on the other side of the border may need aid, we sent out such a transport,” said the prime minister. “We were counting on the fact that the Belarusians would come to their senses and allow us to assist the people who found themselves there.”

He also pointed out that Poland was dealing with a plan by the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to dump migrants on the border, and said that in order to counteract this operation, Poland was protecting its border in an appropriate way.