Polish fuel giant aims to obtain new concessions for wind farms

“PKN Orlen and GE Renewable Energy signed a strategic partnership agreement,” Poland’s fuel giant announced on Wednesday. It is to strengthen the company’s efforts to obtain new concessions for wind farms in the Baltic Sea.

As emphasised by PKN Orlen, GE Renewable Energy is one of the leading manufacturers of turbines for offshore wind farms.

“The Polish company currently has one concession for a farm with a capacity of up to 1.2 GW, on which the Baltic Power project is implemented. In the upcoming concession procedure, PKN Orlen plans to acquire further locations, using its own knowledge and experience and GE Renewable Energy,” the company said.

“The agreement between PKN Orlen and GE Renewable Energy is a step towards acquiring new technologies and experiences of international concerns, beneficial for both parties,” Jacek Sasin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Assets said.

“This is a historic moment that will change Poland for decades and perhaps centuries,” he stressed.

According to Mr Sasin, “a strategic offshore partnership is very good news for Poland – it means the introduction of new technologies and new jobs.”

Daniel Obajtek, the CEO of PKN Orlen, emphasised that modern energy is a condition for the competitiveness of the Polish economy, and the signed agreement is to serve this purpose.

“We are building a better future in a new low- and zero-emission energy sector,” he pointed out.