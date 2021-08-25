Poland reports 234 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, five deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 234 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 233 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 374 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 385 recorded the day prior, including 46 patients on ventilators, against the total of 374 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 58,125 people are under quarantine. So far 2,656,342 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,917,007 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,524,940 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.