Essential goals were achieved: dep FM on Afghanistan evacuation mission

“We can no longer risk the lives of diplomats and military personnel in Afghanistan,” Marcin Przydacz, deputy Foreign Minister said on Wednesday. He reported that two planes, one of which is still in Uzbekistan and the other heading to Poland, will be the last Polish aircraft to evacuate people from the country.

He assured that the essential goals of the mission had been achieved.

“All Polish citizens have been evacuated,” he said, adding that the military also managed to ensure security for the collaborators of the Polish military contingent who managed to get to the airport.

Marcin Przydacz also pointed out that Poland will help to evacuate 150 people from Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, following a request from Lithuania.

As he reported, a smaller group of translators for the country’s military arrived in Warsaw earlier this week and the second group will be on a flight expected in Poland later on Wednesday.

He also announced that Poland had been asked for help in the evacuation by several other countries, including Croatia, Estonia, Greece and Latvia.

“Apart from the Lithuanians, we managed to evacuate translators at the request of the Estonian side, our allies from the Baltic states. We also helped the German and Dutch family by showing solidarity with our partners from the West,” Mr Przydacz said.

According to the deputy Foreign Minister, the Polish Army will remain in Afghanistan until the closure of its camp.

Polish Armed Forces have passed the test

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak praised the Polish military for its evacuation operation.

“The Polish Armed Forces have passed the test again! In June we evacuated our most threatened associates, then, in August, we brought out Poles and Afghans who wanted to leave Kabul. Now we are helping our allies,” he wrote on social media.