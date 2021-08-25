Farmers from AGROUnia continue road blockades

Farmers from the AGROUnia group have been blocking the roads or making it difficult to travel in several locations around the country since Tuesday. “We will stand on the roads all over Poland and it will not be the last time,” the union’s leader Michał Kołodziejczak said on Wednesday in Wawrzeńczyce, southern Poland.

Roadblocks were implemented all over the country. In some places the blockades have been on-going on since Tuesday. The farmers claim that production on some fields is unprofitable, and Polish agriculture is in a bad condition. They demand, among other things, that Polish food be marked with a special graphic sign and call for the reduction of food imports.

Mr Kołodziejczak emphasised that farmers were protesting not only for themselves, but for the development of agriculture and food production. He recalled that Wawrzeńczyce, the place where the protest ended at 8 am, is a Polish vegetable center. The head of AGROUnia said that the Małopolskie province suffered torrential rains and hailstorms, and in 2021 Polish farmers could not even insure their crops against the effects of natural disasters.

He added that every day in Poland, 50 households fall, there are human tragedies behind this: lack of livelihoods and suicide. Mr Kołodziejczak stressed that farmers are selling vegetables cheaper and cheaper every year. They have to sell 20 kg of onions or 15 kg of potatoes, a bag of cabbage, and 5 kg of zucchini in order to buy a litre of fuel. He pointed out that Poland cannot export potatoes to the EU market, their production in our country has decreased by approximately 40 percent, and the degree of separation of food from the producer to the consumer is increasing.

“This government does not have our trust and our mandate. People who are MPs rob all of us, they are paid by us, but they do not work, they only take the money,” he said.

The head of AGROUnia thanked the farmers who went on the roads. He announced another, even more severe wave of protests. “We feel left behind and disregarded,” Mr Kołodziejczak emphasised. He asked where the opposition was.

Paweł Drabik, the coordinator of AGROUnia in the Małopolska province, asked “is it the PM’s arrogance or an attempt to further disregard the farmers seeing that he has not spoken and has no intention of speaking”. “This seems to be a big mistake,” assessed Mr Drabik.