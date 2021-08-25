COVID-19: 234 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 234 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,887,270 including 155,599 still active. The number of active cases increased from 155,358 yesterday.

The ministry also announced five new fatalities – one from COVID-19 alone and four from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,329.

According to the ministry, 58,125 people are quarantined and 2,656,342 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,599 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 35,917,007 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,524,940 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 46 out of 578 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 214,059,403 coronavirus cases, 4,466,733 deaths and 191,558,395 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 38,968,925, India has the second most with 32,512,366 cases and Brazil third with 20,615,008.