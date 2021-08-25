Last Polish evacuation flight from Kabul Wednesday night – official

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The last flight carrying Afghan evacuees from Kabul should take off for Poland on Wednesday night, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday morning.

Michal Dworczyk said the evacuation of Afghans who worked for Polish diplomatic and military missions in the country was almost over, although he added that the situation in the country was “very dynamic”.

“If nothing changes in the Afghan situation, the last aircraft carrying Afghan evacuees should take off tonight,” Dworczyk said.

He stressed that much depended on the US Army’s ability to maintain security at Kabul airport, from which the flights were departing.

Dworczyk said most of the Afghans who worked with Polish missions have been evacuated to Poland or in the process of being evacuated. In all, Dworczyk said, Poland expected to receive around 800 evacuees, all of whom will receive care and protection from the Polish state.

He also said that Poland will receive several hundred Afghans who worked with Nato, and that Poland has been approached by several other countries for help in their evacuations.

A large part of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, has come under Taliban control after the withdrawal of US forces from the country. EU and Nato states are evacuating their personnel and local colleagues.