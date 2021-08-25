Polish journalist to spend a sixth month in Belarusian prison

Five months have passed since Andrzej Poczobut was arrested. The Polish activist and journalist is being held in custody in Zhodzina, near the Belarusian capital. The head of the Union of Poles in Belarus, Andżelika Borys, is imprisoned in the same place. The Belarusian authorities accuse them of inciting national hatred.

The editor-in-chief of Znadniemna.pl website, Andrzej Pisalnik, in an interview with Polish public radio Radio said that members of the Union of Poles in Belarus are organising events in solidarity with Andżelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut. The union planned protests in Warsaw, Białystok (north-eastern Poland) and Sopot (northern Poland).

The website wrote that the Belarusian authorities have extended the detention of Andżelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut. The activists will have to stay in the Belarusian prison for another three months.

Andrzej Poczobut was arrested in March along with ZPB head Andżelika Borys and Polish minority activists Irena Biernacka, Maria Tiszkowska and Anna Paniszewa. The five activists were met with criminal proceedings in line with Belarus’ Penal Code Article 130 paragraph 3 speaking of “deliberate actions aimed at inciting race-, nation-, religion- or other socially-based hostility”.