Invaluable experience: commander on firefighters’ mission in Greece

“It gave us invaluable experience,” Brig. Tomasz Grelak, deputy commander of the first group of Polish firefighters which fought the fires in Greece, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). He added that for the purposes of such missions and some firefighting operations in the country, the services should also have access to lighter equipment.

“We have had preliminary talks with the command of the rescue group. In the conclusions of this rescue mission, we want to focus also on the element of proper equipment selection, also for these operations in southern Europe,” he announced.

“We want to think about optimising the amount of equipment plus the right selection and organisational scheme within our rescue group,” he said, explaining that it is about an internal organisation that would allow firefighters to operate in smaller groups, but with lighter equipment.

Mr Grelak assessed that this year’s mission of Polish firefighters in Greece was more difficult than what they faced with the fight against fires in Sweden in 2018.

“The Greek mission was more difficult because the fires we dealt with there were of an unpredictable nature. It was related to the terrain conditions and a very strong and very changeable wind. It could change from one minute to the next. There was no way to predict this,” he pointed out.

“In Poland, we essentially nip fires in the bud. We have a very well-developed system of fire prevention in forests. The State Forests have done a tremendous amount of organisational and technical work here,” Mr Grelak stressed.

On August 7, the Polish government responded to the appeal of the Greek authorities and sent a total of 143 firefighters and 46 vehicles to fight fires in this country. The Greek government asked the Poles to extend the firefighting mission, and therefore one group of rescuers returned to the country on Monday and were replaced by another.