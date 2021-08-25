Tokyo Paralympics: first medal for Poland soon after opening ceremony

Japanese Emperor Naruhito announced the start of the 16th Summer Paralympic Games at the Olympic stadium in the Japanese capital. On the first day of the event, Poland won its first medal as Marcin Polak and Michał Ładosz finished third in the 4 km track cycling event.

Paralympians take oath before departing to Tokyo

I wish these Olympics to be a great success, said President Andrzej Duda during a ceremony handing over the nominations for the Polish national…

see more

The Polish team for the Paralympic consists of 89 athletes, competing in 12 disciplines. Joanna Mendak (para-swimming) and Maciej Lepiato (para-athletics) were the standard-bearers for the Polish team.

Five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, the Polish team won 39 medals – nine gold, 18 silver and 12 bronze, which saw them finish 10th place overall.

In total athletes with disabilities from 162 national teams will compete during the games. The individual countries, barring a few exceptions, came out for the parade alphabetically according to the Japanese alphabet, with refugees starting the parade.

The French, who will organise the Olympic and Paralympic Games in three years, marched second to last, with the Japanese hosts concluding Tuesday’s parade. The Japanese team consists of 260 members. Tokyo is hosting the paralympic games for the second time.

About 4,400 competitors are expected to take part in the Paralympic competitions, which will end on September 5. Para-badminton and para-taekwondo will be making their sporting debuts at the games.