We must never accept forced post-WWII change of Europe’s borders: President

On his third and last day of visit to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda told Poland’s public broadcaster TVP that “post-WWII, we must never accept a situation in which someone changes Europe’s borders by force, and on top of that, in our [Poland’s] proximity” alluding to the Russian occupation of Crimea.

Polish, Ukrainian presidents discuss NS2, Belarus

see more

Tuesday was the last out of a three-day visit of President Andrzej Duda to Ukraine during which he took part in the country’s 30th anniversary of independence and the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform that took place on August 23. President Duda also participated in a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Latvia’s President Egils Levits and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Speaking to Polish public broadcaster TVP at Poland’s Embassy in Kyiv, President Duda stressed that Russia should give Crimea back to Ukraine. The head of the Polish state also expressed his positive surprise with the turnout of countries who joined the Crimea Platform “to discuss, saying it loud and clear that the occupation [of the peninsula] must end and that Crimea should be given back to Ukraine.”

President Duda also stressed that Ukraine “is our good neighbour” with whom “we must try to create the best future possible”. He added that the remembrance of Kyiv’s issues in the international arena was of the utmost importance.

Tapping into the difficult topic of Polish-Ukrainian historical relations, President Duda said that the dilemma would have to be solved. “The Volhynia Massacre, the carnages perpetrated on Poles, the whole WWII and post-WWII thing, the harm is done to us by Ukrainians is immense, difficult to describe really; however, Ukrainians resent us too. Thus we can see it is a mutual issue that we will have to solve just as we solved it some time ago with Germans. We will go in that direction,” the President said.

Only aim is to tighten law: PM responds to concerns over media reform

see more

The Broadcasting Act

On a different note, TVP asked President Duda whether he intended to sign the Broadcasting Act, which specifies that only entities headquartered in European Economic Area (EEA) countries can be granted a broadcasting licence, provided they are not dependent on entities from outside the EEA.

If introduced, the new regulation would affect the US-seated Discovery Inc. company, owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, known for its critical stance towards the government. In effect, the broadcaster’s news channel, TVN24, could be denied a licence extension after its current licence expires on September 26, and Discovery could be forced to sell the station.

“It is a very controversial solution that is not understood by our US partners for two reasons: firstly, due to property protection, and we know Americans’ attitude with this regard; secondly, due to the value of the freedom of speech, which in the US media is rather tough in general,” the President told TVP, expressing his conviction that “bringing back the media to Polish hands” should be carried out “according to market economy treatment.”

“Simply on the grounds of purchase. This should not be done in a compulsory way wherein we have a bill and a specified date, which leads to the slump of the stock price if we are dealing with a listed company,” the president said.