Poland to build fence to stop waves of immigrants says PM

Artur Reszko/PAP

The Polish prime minister has said Poland will build a fence along the entire length of the Polish-Belarusian border to stop what he described as waves of immigrants entering Poland.

At a press conference at a Border Guard post in Kuźnica, north-eastern Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki said that the influx of migrants across the Polish-Belarusian border was being organised by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, and therefore action needed to be taken to stop it.

“We must take a very firm stand against this,” he said. “Therefore, a fence, a security installation, a special fence with a height of at least 2.5 metres will be erected along the entire Polish-Belarusian border, to serve as an even better method to prevent illegal border crossings,” said the prime minister

“We are providing the army and Border Guard with additional technical and electronic equipment, the best in the world,” he added and pointed out that the government would not allow waves of migrants to enter Poland through unauthorised means.

In addition, he appealed to opposition politicians for unity, solidarity and accountability.

“This international crisis, triggered by Lukashenko, is intended to destabilise the European Union. Do not destabilise the political situation, the situation in the EU,” the prime minister said to the opposition.