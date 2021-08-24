Belarus does not accept Polish aid for migrants on border

Belarus has refused a Polish offer of humanitarian aid for migrants trapped on the Belarusian side of the Polish-Belarusian border, Marcin Przydacz, a deputy foreign minister has stated.

The aid had been offered to ease the plight of a group of refugees trapped on the border near the Polish village of Usnarz Górny in Podlaskie province for over two weeks with little shelter, food and water, and with only rudimentary toilet facilities.





Border guards have cordoned off the camp on the Polish side while Belarusian services are guarding them on the Belarusian side.





“We have received a copy of a Belarusian diplomatic note, which makes it clear that there is no consent on the part of Belarus for the Polish humanitarian convoy to cross the Polish-Belarusian border,” Mr Przydacz told a Polish public broadcaster on Tuesday evening.





On Sunday, the Polish Foreign Ministry had sent today a diplomatic note to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry offering the migrants on-site material assistance.





Poland has offered to send a delivery including tents, beds, sleeping bags, blankets and cosmetics.





Mr Przydacz also said that the note received on Tuesday “includes many pieces of information that contradict earlier reports from the Belarusian side.”

“Belarus has been changing its position, and the number of group members is being changed,” the deputy minister said, adding that this had been confirmed by Border Guard officers in the area.





He added that Belarus has also been changing its reports of the nationality of the migrants.





“The Belarusian side shows that it is not interested in solving the problem but only in aggravating the debate,” Mr Przydacz said.





Reiterating Polish claims that the migrants “are being imported on purpose from faraway countries, from the Middle East, in order to illegally enter the EU,” the deputy minister declared that both Poland and the EU would never accept this.





“The situation is quite clear. It is the Belarusian side which is obliged to solve this problem,” he stated, adding that Poland’s offer of humanitarian aid was still valid.





The number of migrants from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and other countries trying to cross the Belarusian border into neighbouring EU states has increased sharply in recent months. Most people have so far tried to get into Lithuania, which has accused Belarus of organising the transfer of immigrants to its territory as part of a “hybrid war.”