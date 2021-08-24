Poland’s fight against illegal migration fully supported by EC – PM

"Let me express my gratitude to the European Commission for its close cooperation," he said, adding that in the coming days he would speak to EC President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the situation on the EU's eastern border.

Poland has the full support of the European Commission in its fight against illegal migration, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

Poland along with the Baltic States have claimed Belarus is trying to destabilise them by dumping migrants on their borders.

The plight of one group of migrants camped on the Polish-Belarusian border near the village of Usnarz Górny, in particular, has attracted considerable domestic and international attention, and led to the Polish government being criticised for its handling of the situation.

“We have been fully supported by the European Commission (EC), which thanked Poland for its actions limiting illegal migration into Poland,” Morawiecki said in Kuźnica, north-eastern Poland, on Tuesday, adding that Poland’s eastern border was also the EU’s external frontier.

“Let me express my gratitude to the European Commission for its close cooperation,” he said, adding that in the coming days he would speak to EC President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the situation on the EU’s eastern border.

“Let us remember that this is not the first migration crisis for the EU. We bear in mind the huge migration crisis from five years ago,” he said, adding that back then Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic had been defending the EU’s external borders.

“And it was us who were right. This has been noticed, and even appreciated by the EU,” he said.

The prime minister added that it was clear that Belarus was orchestrating a policy that pushed migrants towards the border, and that it was even possible to find ads for travel agencies bringing Iraqi people to Belarus.

“Later, they are transported to the Polish border where they are being pushed and forced by Belarusian services to cross the frontier,” Morawiecki said.

The prime minister added that Poland had been firmly and effectively opposing such moves.

He also said that he was in permanent contact with representatives of the European Union, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, and that his Saturday conversation with the prime ministers of the Baltic States was aimed at “finding a solution to stop attempts to destabilise Poland’s eastern border.”

Morawiecki went on to say that people who had been caught trying to cross the border have been placed in closed centres, and that most of them would probably be deported.

So far, some 3,000 people have tried to illegally enter Poland, he said, but a significant number were stopped before entering Polish territory.

“A group of 700 detained people, most of them Iraqis, have been placed in special guarded centres… in accordance with international law. Most of them, or even all of them, will be deported to Iraq, Syria and other Middle East countries,” he said.