Poles’ adoration for reenactment events

Many historical event reconstructions take place in Poland to commemorate prominent Poles and historical events from various ages of Polish history.

In the city of Białystok, north-eastern Poland, locals and history lovers gathered to remember Marshal Józef Pilsudski and tell his journey to independence and life in a free and independent Poland. Marshal Pilsudski was decorated with honorary citizenship by the city of Bialystok 100 years ago.

During the Kopna Góra Night, one can learn about November and January insurgents, as well as Indomitable Soldiers, who battled for independent Poland through reconstructions, performances, and reenactments. Tourists from all over Poland come to see the spectacle.

“Here we recall previously forgotten events, which we strive to reintroduce into the memories of locals. The historical spectacle is breathtaking and leaves a lasting impression,” said Krzysztof Łaziuk from the Supraśl Forestry Office in north-eastern Poland.

Other reenactments include “meeting” Polish kings and taking part in a lesson for amateur warriors. For example, fans of history can watch a medieval fight in Kętrzyn, where the Teutonic Knights attacked the Barts.

Live reenactments are a great tool to promote historical interests among kids and adults.