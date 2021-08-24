Lukashenka attempts to bring about pan-European migration crisis: PM

Speaking to the Border Guard in Kuźnica, Podlaskie province, northeastern Poland, at the Polish-Belarusian border, PM Mateusz Morawiecki has termed the situation at the Polish-Belarusian frontier “unprecedented” and accused Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime of “provocation” that boils down to “Iraqis being driven towards the Polish border”.

“The provocation manifests in the following way: Iraqis are being driven towards the Polish border — people who are objectified by Lukashenka’s foreign policy,” the PM said.

The official went on to stress that the regime in Minsk’s actions at hand was “an attempt to bring about a large-scale pan-European migration crisis” and added: “Poland dams up this sort of provocations and actions. Lukashenka’s regime has picked the wrong border because the border of Poland is and will continue to be well-guarded.”

PM Morawiecki emphasised that for the government, “the security is of top priority, meaning, the security here at the Polish-Belarusian border as well as on the streets in the country.”

Addressing the rallied Border Guards and soldiers, the PM extended his words of gratitude for keeping watch over the border. He also recalled that 1,500 soldiers were already at the border and that the number would grow to about 2,000 in a matter of days.

“They will support the Border Guard in patrolling the border,” PM Morawiecki said, adding that “we must brace ourselves for all kinds of provocations, for unprecedented actions and extraordinary moves on the part of the Belarusian regime.”