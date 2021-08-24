PM accuses Belarus of border “provocation”

According to the Polish prime minister, "this is an attempt to trigger a huge pan-European migration crisis."

Artur Reszko/PAP

The Polish prime minister has accused Belarus of organising a provocation by pushing migrants across the border and of trying to “trigger a pan-European migration crisis.”

Poland along with the Baltic States have claimed Belarus is trying to destabilise them by dumping migrants on their borders. The plight of one group of migrants camped on the Polish-Belarusian border near the village of Usnarz Górny, in particular, has attracted considerable domestic and international attention.

“The (Belarusian President – PAP) Alexander Lukashenko regime has chosen the wrong border since the Polish frontier is, and will be, well protected,” Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters after a meeting with representatives of the Border Guard, the Polish Army and police in Kuźnica, north-eastern Poland, on Tuesday.

The prime minister described the situation at Usnarz Górny, on the Belarusian side of the frontier, as unprecedented.

“The Lukashenko regime has chosen the Polish-Belarusian border for a provocation by pushing Iraqis towards the Polish frontier, namely, the people who are to be a tool in its foreign policy,” Morawiecki said.

According to the Polish prime minister, “this is an attempt to trigger a huge pan-European migration crisis.”

Morawiecki declared that Poland had to be ready for all types of provocations and steps taken by the Belarusian regime.

“We are ready,” he stated. “We will surely do everything to make Poland a safe country, and to make it possible for Poles to have a peaceful life and to work without facing the risk of huge migrations, which are planned by our opponents from the East,” he said.