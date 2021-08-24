Ambassador thanks Poles for helping Afghans

In an open letter to Poles, Tahir Qadiry, the Ambassador of Afghanistan in Warsaw thanked Poland for the help provided in recent days. “We thank Poles and Poland for their support – no words will be enough to express our gratitude for your help in these difficult times,” he wrote. The letter was also signed by one of the former ambassadors, Abdul Haider, who was also a Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan.

Nearly 750 Afghan evacuees already in Poland

Poland is one of a dozen countries that joined the evacuation of both their own citizens and the Afghans themselves after the Taliban overthrew the existing government in Kabul and took power in the country.

According to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so far Poland has evacuated about 750 people from Afghanistan, among which are Poles, citizens of other NATO countries and all Afghans who have cooperated with the Polish army and diplomats in recent years.

“The situation in our country changed within days. Neither our citizens nor our allies anticipated such a rapid deterioration of the conflict. Faced with such a great threat to the lives of so many people, our Polish friends undertook evacuation missions with the help of the Polish army,” the ambassador wrote.

“The humanitarian gesture in the face of recent events has left indelible traces of Polish goodwill and friendship in the hearts of Afghans,” Mr Qadiry emphasised.

“Although our hearts are torn in the face of the helplessness of thousands of our countrymen, Afghans, like Poles, have an element of resistance in our DNA and we will never bow to the tyranny of any force imposed on us. We thank Poles and Poland for their support – no words will be enough to express our gratitude for your help in these difficult times. Thank you, Poland,” the ambassador concluded.

In 1996, when the Taliban first came to power in Afghanistan after a long civil war, they introduced strict Sharia law. Women were not allowed to study, work or leave their homes on their own. Public executions took place on a daily basis. The brutal rule of the Taliban caused thousands of Afghans to flee the country. Now, when they are again in charge, many others try to leave the country

So far, the US has transported 48,000 people from Afghanistan, while the other NATO countries – several additional thousands.